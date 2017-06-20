Eternal Father, strong to save,

Whose arm hath bound the restless wave,

Who bidd’st the mighty ocean deep

Its own appointed limits keep;

Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,

For those in peril on the sea! – The Navy Hymn

Via Daily Mail:

A US sailor who has been missing in action ever since the Pearl Harbor attacks has finally been laid to rest.

The family of Navy Seaman First Class Robert Monroe ‘Bobby’ Temple say they have finally found closure after the US Navy was able to identify his remains through DNA testing.

On Saturday, veterans, scouts, and members of the local high school’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps lined the streets along the route of the funeral procession in the village of Shiloh, Illinois.

The procession ended at Faith Family Church where a public funeral service was held with presentation of Naval military honors.

Temple’s remains will lie in state until Monday where they will be returned to Hawaii for committal to his final resting place at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu, Of Fallen Weekly reports.

Temple, of Wathena, Kansas, was just 19 years old when his ship, the USS Oklahoma, was hit with nine torpedoes in the surprise attack on Pear Harbor on December 7, 1941. The ship sank within minutes, claiming the lives of all 429 crewmen aboard.

[…]

Two years later, the Navy were able to raise the sunken ships – including the USS Oklahoma. All the remains of the crew were recovered but only 34 were able to be identified by their dental records. The remaining bodies were all placed in a mass grave at Pearl Harbor marked ‘Unknown’ and lay untouched until 2015, when the U.S. Navy decided to exhume the bodies to use DNA testing to once again try and identify them.

