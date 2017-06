As if that’s a bad thing.

Via The Hill:

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) slammed President Trump’s foreign policy agenda on Saturday, saying Trump’s only guiding principle is “do the opposite of Obama.”

“NATO. Paris Accords. Saudi Arabia. Cuba. Trump foreign policy has only one guiding principle: do the opposite of Obama, no matter the cost,” Murphy tweeted.

Trump announced several new restrictions on travel and commercial ties between the U.S. and Cuba on Friday.