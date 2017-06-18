Getting too crazy to keep hidden anymore.

Via Fox News Insider:

Experts on extremism are increasingly shifting their focus from right-wing extremism to what they see as a rise of violence on the left, according to a new report.

“The past few months have seen enough of a rise in politically motivated violence from the far left that monitors of right-wing extremism have begun shifting their focus, and sounding the alarm,” a report on the left-leaning website Vice.com said.

Liberal violence has seen an uptick since President Trump was elected.

