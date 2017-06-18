Not enough to be placed into a coma.

Via Washington Times:

The North Korean regime is accusing U.S. customs agents in New York of “mugging” a diplomatic delegation from the secretive, totalitarian country.

U.S. officials on Friday forcibly confiscated a diplomatic package being carried by a member of the North Korean delegation, as they passed through U.S. customs screening after landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Reuters reports.

A spokesman for North Korea’s Foreign Ministry characterized the confiscation as a “an illegal and heinous act of provocation,” adding that his country’s diplomats were “literally mugged” upon entering the United States.

“Diplomats of a sovereign state are being robbed of a diplomatic package in the middle of New York where the headquarters of the United Nations is located and that serves as the venue for international meetings including the United Nations General Assembly,” the spokesman said in a statement to state-run KCNA news agency.

“This clearly shows that the U.S. is a felonious and lawless gangster state,” he added.

