WASHINGTON • Weeks before her close friend, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot on a high school baseball field Wednesday morning, Rep. Ann Wagner reported to Capitol Police five death threats made against her this spring, Wagner says.

It’s part of what Wagner, R-Ballwin, called the “hate and vitriol” that has infected public life. She said she decided to go public this week after seeing a 23-year-old aide in her district office sobbing after an abusive phone call, and after watching children in her Ballwin neighborhood scrub away chalk outlines of dead bodies that had been drawn on the driveway of her home.

The children replaced them, she said, with happy faces.

Wagner laid out the threats she said that she and her staff experienced over several weeks this spring in a private House of Representatives caucus of Republicans and Democrats on Wednesday, hours after Scalise and four others had been wounded in a hailstorm of bullets from a man from Belleville.

“What I am hoping, I guess, is if there is anything positive that can come from this is that there will be a ratcheting down of the negativity and the hate and the vitriol and that we can come together and that we will all feel safer, both while we are here in the halls of Congress and when we are back home,” Wagner said in an interview.

“The concern is palpable. It’s not me, it’s the constituents who have called also who are anxious and concerned. How do they explain this to their children?”

She said that in the caucus meeting, she received positive responses from Democrats and Republicans when “I encouraged my colleagues to be sure that they are reaching out to law enforcement, to be sure that they are talking about whatever it is that they are going through with their constituents and each other.”

She said that protesters have been “vandalizing my home, showing up with masks and gravestones, and laying down on my driveway and drawing chalk outlines of dead bodies. Picketing my church at 8 and 10 o’clock Mass.”

