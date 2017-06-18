Sounds like a perfect match, building to person.

Via Daily Caller:

Local leaders in and around Madison, Wisconsin are seeking to rename the main county government building after former President Barack Obama — “the JFK of our generation.”

The seven-story building is currently called the City-County Building. It’s a gray, soul-crushing, Brutalist slab of concrete. Inside the dreary, Soviet apartment-style exterior walls — originally erected in 1956 — are administrative offices and a jail.

“Barack Obama was the JFK of our generation,” County Executive Joe Parisi said on Thursday, according to The Capital Times, a Madison newspaper.

“He deserves to be honored, and he deserves to be recognized, not only for his accomplishments, but for his commitment to civil discourse and respect, both for those with whom he agreed and for those with whom he disagreed,” Parisi also said as he stood for a press conference and a photo op in front of the dispiriting cement edifice brimming with bureaucracy.

Keep reading…