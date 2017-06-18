Nationwide reciprocity for all not just congress.

Via Fox News:

Congressman Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) said on “Fox & Friends” that he is working with the National Rifle Association on a new policy that will keep his colleagues safe.

Collins said he and the NRA want Congress to be protected in the wake of the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and others in Alexandria, Va.

He said that when he tours a festival this weekend in Nunda, N.Y., near Geneseo, he will have sheriffs’ deputies accompany him.

Collins said he is able to use his concealed carry permit at home in New York, but that the even-stricter gun laws in Washington, D.C. prevent him from doing so there.

