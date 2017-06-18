Residents waiting on government to do something.

Via Action News Jax:

Some residents in Jacksonville are furious about people leaving dead goats in their neighborhood.

Grove Park neighbors told Action News Jax reporter Larry Spruill on Saturday the two dead goats have been on the sidewalk for hours and they don’t know what to do.

Surreal” and “outrageous” is how Alexander Stillworth describes finding the goats across the street from his home in the Grove Park neighborhood off Crane Avenue.

“It was surreal. Very disgusting, I mean, it’s headless,” Alexander Stillworth said.

Several neighbors sent Action News Jax pictures of the dead goats. Some even stopped by and voiced their concerns to our crews on the scene.

Keep reading…