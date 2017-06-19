Pretty stout stuff for a 56 year old. Also known as American Exceptionalism.

Via Daily Mail:

The moment a former US Special Forces operator-turned aid worker rescues a young girl from the line of fire in Mosul has been caught on video.

David Eubank, 56, pulled off the daring rescue in the embattled northern Iraq city, where allied forces have been on a grinding offensive to re-take the city from ISIS for the past eight months.

Eubank says he came across a group of civilians who had been gunned down by an ISIS sniper, and saw a toddler and a girl of five moving among the bodies.

A video shows him running to save the girl as two other members of the self-styled aid group – the Free Burma Rangers – provide covering fire with machine guns.

‘I thought, “If I die doing this, my wife and kids would understand”,’ Eubank told the Los Angeles Times.

Wearing a helmet and ballistic vest, Eubank charged into the kill zone and retrieved the young girl, who had her hair tied with pink ribbons. Eubank returned to find the toddler, but was unsuccessful. Another injured man the team tried to save did not survive.

Eubank, who founded the Christian humanitarian group Free Burma Rangers after retiring from the US Army, led the group along with his wife Karen and their three children ages 11 to 16, into Mosul after hearing horror stories of ISIS’s treatment of civilians.

‘I believe God sent me here, and I don’t think about security… but I always ask myself if I’m doing it out of pride,’ he told the Times.

