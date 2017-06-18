Update to this previous story.

Via Chicago Tribune:

Two teen boys and an 18-year-old man have been charged in a Friday shooting at a Far South Side grade-school playground that injured two young girls, police said.

Raekwon Hudson was charged Saturday afternoon with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.

Two boys, ages 16 and 17, also were charged in the Pill Hill neighborhood shooting, but their names were not released because of their age.

Keep reading…