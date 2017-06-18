No, he didn’t attend a white supremacist event. He attended a local civics association meeting in a building that a couple of hours later hosted the white supremacist event. And for that, he has been excoriated as a ‘bigot’ even while in critical condition. People are all just identity groups to leftists like Joy Reid.

Via Daily Caller:

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is still hospitalized and in serious condition but liberal MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid didn’t let that stop her from portraying Scalise as an extremist just three days after an angry left-winger shot Scalise and tried to assassinate dozens of Republican congressmen in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday.

Reid had NAACP board member Rev. William J. Barber II — a prominent liberal who spoke at at the Democratic National Convention last July — on her show Saturday morning and the two quickly set about attacking Scalise, who is physically unable to defend his record.

“There’s a whole country out there and a lot of people, at least in my Twitter timeline, and it’s a delicate thing, because everybody is wishing the congressman well and hoping that he recovers, but Steve Scalise has a history that we’ve all been forced to sort of ignore on race,” Reid claimed.

“He did come to leadership after some controversy over attending a white nationalist event, which he says he didn’t know what it was,” Reid said.

