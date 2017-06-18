Don’t feel sorry for Hillary, there was plenty of evidence to suggest it was a hoax before she tried to use it to make political hay.

Via Daily Caller:

A judge has sentenced two now-expelled black University of Albany students who falsely alleged that they were victims of race-based hate crimes on a public bus to probation, community service and fines.

The hoax-perpetrating students, Ariel Agudio and Asha Burwell, won’t spend a day in jail.

Roger McDonough, the Albany County Court judge who presided over the students’ jury trial in April, issued the sentence on Friday in front of a standing-room-only courtroom crowd, reports the Albany Times Union.

McDonough sentenced Agudio and Burwell — each — to 200 hours of community service and three years of probation. Each former SUNY Albany student must also pay a $1,000 fine.

