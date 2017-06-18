Rolled in 2 hours late to my 1st day of work & my boss had the AUDACITY to fire me. Are you kidding me?? I went to HARVARD, you bigot. pic.twitter.com/3XnDZjZrfz

Funny and so on point.

Via Biz Pac Review:

A new parody video on social media is a wake-up call for millennials with a safe space mentality. It hilariously projects how it looks when young liberals face their first jobs.

The video, from “The Conservative Millennial” Allie Stuckey lampoons the first day at a new job by a left wing, safe-spacer fresh from the cocoon of college.

“I just graduated from college last week. Harvard actually. And I started my new job on Monday so obviously on Sunday night I wanted to go out with my friends and celebrate,” she said. “It was a late night, so Monday morning, first thing I rolled in around 10:30.”

Keep reading…