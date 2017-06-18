Lobbyist Matt Mika has also improved from critical to serious.

Via Washington Examiner:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is no longer in critical condition following the latest in a series of surgeries treating him for a gunshot wound.

“Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition,” the Louisiana Republican’s family said in statement released through the hospital. “He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement.”

Scalise was shot through the hip Wednesday in an attack on a group of congressional Republicans who were preparing for a bipartisan charity baseball game. The wound left him in critical condition, having suffered damage to internal organs and heavy blood loss, but doctors expressed optimism about his condition Friday.

“He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones,” the Saturday statement continued.

