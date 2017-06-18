Thank God that was true.

Via Washington Examiner:

Asked during a discussion at the College Republican National Committee’s convention to comment on the violent attack on a GOP baseball practice earlier in the week, Caitlyn Jenner quipped, “Liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

Video of Jenner’s remarks, which were delivered at a dinner closed to press on Friday, was posted to Facebook Live by a College Republican group in Virginia.

“Nobody deserves what happened out there,” Jenner began. “There’s no justification.”

“There are crazy people. We have to minimize that type of stuff,” the Olympic champion added, reacting to the shooting that targeted a Republican practice for the annual congressional baseball game on Wednesday, hospitalizing five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise who remains in critical condition.

