Horrible. Hopefully they figure out what it happened.

Via NY Post:

The bodies of some of the seven US sailors missing after a pre-dawn collision off the coast of Japan on Saturday have been found, the Navy said early Sunday.

They were found in compartments below the waterline that flooded when the collision tore holes in their destroyer, the USS Fitzgerald. They died either from the impact or drowned when seawater flooded the compartments.

Most of the approximately 300 sailors on the ship were asleep at the time.

The CBS television affiliate in Charlottesville, Va., identified one of the dead sailors as Dakota Rigby.

