Interesting. What was the common element between DNC emails, the Awan family IT scandal and this? Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Let the conspiracy theories begin.
Tim Canova announced on Thursday that he would attempt another primary challenge against Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., in 2018. And it didn’t take long for something odd to happen.
“Announced last night 8pm run vs. @DWStweets again. At 2am my computer was attacked & surge protector fried. Same happened last campaign,” Canova said in a tweet. He didn’t offer any further explanation or proof, and didn’t give any ideas as to who might be behind the technical issue.