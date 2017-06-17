Interesting. What was the common element between DNC emails, the Awan family IT scandal and this? Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Via Washington Examiner:

Let the conspiracy theories begin.

Tim Canova announced on Thursday that he would attempt another primary challenge against Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., in 2018. And it didn’t take long for something odd to happen.

“Announced last night 8pm run vs. @DWStweets again. At 2am my computer was attacked & surge protector fried. Same happened last campaign,” Canova said in a tweet. He didn’t offer any further explanation or proof, and didn’t give any ideas as to who might be behind the technical issue.

