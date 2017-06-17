Wait, who’s spending 24/7 trying to delegitimize who? Sounds a lot like projection there, Jeff…

Via ABC:

CNN chief Jeff Zucker says the level of threats faced by his journalists is more serious than people realize and he lays the blame squarely at the feet of President Donald Trump and other politicians he says try to delegitimize the press.

Zucker called it “unconscionable and dangerous and they should know better.”

CNN has frequently been the target of Trump’s complaints about “fake news.” Anti-CNN chants were heard from the audience at some of Trump’s campaign rallies last year. It didn’t involve CNN, but recently elected Montana congressman Greg Gianforte pleaded guilty to body-slamming a newspaper reporter who had asked him a question the night before his special election victory.

“This is what happens when you try to delegitimize an institution that is trying to do its job,” Zucker said on Thursday. “It is shameful on the part of the administration and other politicians to cause a frenzy against something that is guaranteed in the Constitution of the United States. It does a disservice to this country and its position in the world and allows a heightened sense of rhetoric against journalists and media organizations.”

