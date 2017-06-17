Enforcing the law.

Via Tucson Com:

Border Patrol agents served a warrant and arrested four people at a No More Deaths camp in Arivaca, Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday night. The four are Mexican nationals arrested for immigration violations, the agency said.

A No More Deaths spokeswoman said the four were patients receiving medical care.

The group, also known as No Mas Muertes, provides what it calls humanitarian aid to people who cross the border illegally, with a mission of preventing deaths and suffering in the desert. Arivaca is about 10 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The National Weather Service says the area saw triple-digit heat on Thursday. The day’s high temperature in Nogales, on the border about 55 miles from Arivaca, was 103.

The arrests appear to be a major change in practice for immigration enforcement at the camp, which opened in 2004 on private property.

“In the last four years we have had a written agreement that states that the Border Patrol will respect international Red Cross standards in allowing us to provide humanitarian assistance without government interference,” said Maryada Vallet, a volunteer with No More Deaths.

“This is the first time they have entered with a warrant,” she said.

The Border Patrol’s news release late Thursday said agents using surveillance technology “detected four suspected illegal aliens wearing camouflage and walking north on a known smuggling route” on Wednesday. “Other agents then tracked the group to the No Mas Muertes Camp near Arivaca but did not find foot sign of the individuals leaving the camp.”

