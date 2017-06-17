Boycott the sponsors of the play.

Two protesters interrupted the play Julius Caesar in New York’s Central Park to condemn violent leftist rhetoric against President Trump and his supporters.

Rebel TV’s Laura Loomer was arrested after rushing the stage during a scene where a Trump lookalike is stabbed and assassinated. “Stop leftist violence!” she urged before being yanked off stage by security.

“Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable. You cannot promote this kind of violence against Donald Trump. Shame on the New York City Public Theater for doing this!”

Loomer, 24, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Laura was released on bail and tweeted that she’s not sorry for what she did because she categorically condemns the political violence that has escalated on the left in recent months.

The other protester, Jack Posobiec, captured Loomer’s arrest on video while shouting, “The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!” He was escorted out of the theater but was not arrested.

