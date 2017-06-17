Protesters are marching in Minnesota after the cop who killed Philando Castile was acquitted on all charges. https://t.co/NGolxi1Tim

Via NY Post:

Thousands of chanting demonstrators are continuing a march toward the St. Paul Cathedral to protest a police officer’s acquittal in the shooting of a black motorist.

The demonstration has been peaceful, but has caused the suspension of light rail service in the city since it began Friday evening.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was cleared Friday in last July’s death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile during a July 6 traffic stop seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun. The officer testified that Castile was ignoring his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

The protesters are carrying signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Blue Lies Matter” and chanting such phrases as “Hands up, don’t shoot.”