They’re now saying they’re going to try to re-try him. Doubtful they will get a different result.

NORRISTOWN, PA — Bill Cosby’s rape case ended in a mistrial on Saturday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision on charges that he drugged and raped a woman at his home in 2004.

The sequestered jury of five women and seven men spent more than 50 hours over six days reviewing testimony as they tried to reach a verdict, often working late into the night. But inside a packed courtroom outside Philadelphia on Saturday, jurors said they remained deadlocked.

All jurors agreed there was “hopeless deadlock that cannot be resolved on further deliberations.”

Cosby attorney Brian McMonagle immediately moved for a mistrial, which was granted by the judge.

The mistrial spares the 79-year-old comedian from what could have been 30 years behind bars, but it will likely do little to salvage his legacy as American’s Dad with more than 50 women having accused him of also drugging and sexually assaulting them.

