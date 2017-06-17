Another shooting in a gun free zone.

Via Chicago Tribune:

Emerson Hart was in Michigan City, Ind., when he was told only that his 13-year-old daughter Dakayla was hurt and in the hospital.

He didn’t know she and another girl, 7, had been shot while at a grade school picnic on the South Side on Friday afternoon, she in the hand and the younger girl in the thigh.

All he knew was that he had to get back to Chicago. He made the 60-mile trip in 45 minutes.

“It’s a father’s worst nightmare,” he said at Comer Children’s Hospital, where his daughter was taken in serious condition.

When he finally saw Dekayla, he hugged her tight. “We didn’t stand a chance,” she told him.

Dakayla and other children had been celebrating the end of the school year at Warren Elementary School in Pill Hill with water balloon fights, hot dogs, barbecue and volleyball.

Some of the children saw a black car circling the school before a dozen shots were fired shortly after 1:30 p.m. Children screamed and scattered as teachers raced to protect their students at the school at 9239 S. Jeffery Avenue.

Dakayla and the 7-year-old were both taken in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to Larry Langford, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.[…]

Before the gunman began shooting, 14-year-old Anaja Williams said she saw a black car driving around the playground where she and her three cousins were playing. The car circled a second time and she was about to tell a teacher when there was gunfire.

Anaja said she ran toward the shots because she knew her cousin Rionna was outside playing volleyball. She saw the 7th-grade girl get shot and crumple to the ground, screaming.

Anaja then got jostled and ushered into the building along with the two wounded girls. She found her cousin already in the building and, following a trail of blood along the hallway, saw her two other cousins, Sade and Ayomicle. They were all safe.

This is not the first time the four cousins have found themselves in the middle of a shooting. Six days ago, the girls were at the 31st Street Beach when two 16-year-old boys were shot and critically wounded Sunday night.

Anaja said this probably won’t be the last shooting she sees. “It’s a reality for us,” she said. “It could have been me, my cousins or my best friend.”

