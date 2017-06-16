Horrible.

Via Daily Caller:

According to doctors, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was in “imminent risk of death” when he arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital on Tuesday and endured several operations to steam a potentially fatal wound to his midsection that threatened numerous vital organs.

Dr. Jack Sava, the chief trauma surgeon, said that Scalise was in shock when he was taken there after being shot during a Congressional baseball practice.

Medstar doctors reported that Scalise remains in critical condition with more surgeries to come but they “are encouraged by improvement in his condition.”

Sava said the “risk of death” is less now than it was days ago, at which time he could have died of his wounds.

