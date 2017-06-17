Stop keeping score at sporting events.

Via PJ Media:

About half of America’s high schools no longer report class rank, endangering the coveted title of valedictorian, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Ranking students from “number one” on down has been declining in the past decade, with schools instead opting for assigning honors to students above a certain threshold. This changes how colleges run their admissions processes, as well.

“More and more schools are moving toward a more holistic process,” Melanie Gottlieb, deputy director of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, told the AP. Colleges and universities “look deeper into the transcript,” focusing more on students’ grades and their choices to take hard classes, rather than the older, simpler class rank system.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals announced that roughly one half of U.S. high schools no longer report class rank. Association spokesman Bob Farrace told the AP that administrators worry a simple numerical class rank could hurt the college prospects of great students.

At a school with many high-performing kids, the difference between rank 1 and rank 55 might be a matter of a 4.0 verses a 3.75 grade-point average (GPA), for instance. If every student is expected to meet high expectations, class rank could do more harm than good.

Then again, the opposite might also be the case. Tennessee’s Rutherford County schools gave the valedictorian title to each student who achieves a 4.0 GPA and takes at least 12 honors courses. The district’s Central Magnet School had no less than 48 valedictorians this year, about one-fourth of the graduating class. This changes the very meaning of valedictorian. No longer does it mark “the best student,” but it stands as more of a general description for a set of excellent students.

Keep reading…