How can you not see a 21,000 ton cargo ship? The extent of the injuries is not yet clear.

Via Daily Mail:

Seven US Sailors are missing after the USS Fitzgerald smashed into a 21,000 ton cargo ship, according to a Japanese news outlet.

In a statement, the US Navy said the destroyer crashed into Philippines container ship ACX Crystal 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, off the coast of Japan, around 2:30am local time.

A US defense official confirmed the destroyer suffered flooding in three compartments.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, one person is injured and seven are unaccounted for.

