London is turning into a powder keg. Update to this previous story.

Via The Daily Mail:

Frustrations over the fatal Grenfell Tower fire boiled over today as victims, residents and protesters took to the streets of central London demanding answers over the blaze.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Kensington town hall in west London wanting to know how the tragedy could have happened.

The frustrated victims and family members then marched to the scene of the blaze at Grenfell Tower.

A separate march was held on Whitehall, where protesters were angry with the response from the Government following Wednesday’s disaster.

The group brought the heart of London to a standstill as they tried to march from the Home Office headquarters to Downing Street.

The crowd, shouting ‘May must go’, ‘justice for Grenfell’ and ‘blood on your hands’, were met with a cordon of police officers as they marched up Horseguards Parade, coming to a stop outside the entrance to Downing Street.

Organisers estimated at least 1,400 were involved, with many waving placards. Protesters were also seen holding a sit-in at Oxford Circus and a further demonstration outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House.

