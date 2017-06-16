Paging Nancy Pelosi.

Via NJ 1015:

A longtime Democratic operative from Union County has responded to the Wednesday shooting of a congressman by calling for a “hunt” of Republicans.

James Devine posted several messages on Facebook and Twitter following the Alexandra, Virginia, shooting of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and several others by a gunman with a history of violence and of making online rantings against Republican officials and their policies.

“We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent?” Devine posted on social media, ending the message with the hashtag: #HuntRepublicanCongressmen

“I have little sympathy for the Republican Congressman who got shot today because he viciously opposed President Obama’s effort to reduce gun violence and instead, he accepted more gun lobby money than all but 15 other members of the House of Representatives,” he said on Facebook.

The comments drew criticism from others who follow Devine on Facebook and Twitter.

But Devine told New Jersey 101.5 that he is not backing down, although he insists his comments were meant to shock but not advocate violence.

“It is insensitive and I don’t care. You want me to be politically correct? I don’t have time for that anymore,” he said.

