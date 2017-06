Gee, no conflict there.

Via Free Beacon:

Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought 13 lawyers on board for his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller’s team includes top investigators and lawyers who have represented major companies in court, according to CNN.

Five of the attorneys have been identified, and three have fallen under criticism for donating to Democrats. Jeannie Rhee, one of those attorneys, represented Hillary Clinton during her email scandal.

Keep reading…