JUST IN: President Trump: "Effective immediately, I am canceling the last administration's completely one-sided deal with Cuba." pic.twitter.com/6LisY8QnMd

More rolling back Obama. Obama’s deal gave Cuba everything and what happened? They oppressed people more.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump issued a harsh rebuke of the Obama administration’s dealings with the communist regime in Cuba, pledging to put the interests of the Cuban people first and work to end repression on the island as he recasts America’s relationship with its government.

“Effective immediately, I am canceling the last administration’s completely one-sided deal with Cuba,” he said Friday in a speech in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood surrounded by Cuban-American supporters and prominent Cuban dissidents.

Trump also launched a broadside against the Castro regime, challenging it to stop beating and incarcerating political opponents and harboring U.S. fugitives. Instead the Cuban government needs to start opening itself to “political and economic freedoms,” a free press, and free and open elections, he said.

