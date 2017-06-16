Can’t go off the Democratic plantation or you will be excoriated.

Via Daily Caller:

A local Democratic official was caught on camera berating and cursing out a group of gay petitioners because they were clip-boarding for a conservative cause.

A group of gay volunteers were gathering signatures on Pride weekend to unseat a Democratic state senator who supported a gas tax hike, reports Fox News.

They were soon approached by Jeff LeTourneau, a Vice-Chair with the Democratic Party of Orange County. LaTourneau, who is also gay, accosted them for supporting conservative causes and the Republican Party.

Keep reading…