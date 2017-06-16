Scalise is so much a bigot that his friend, Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond said he didn’t have a ‘racist bone in his body’ and raced to the hospital to see him after he was shot. He’s such a bigot Agent David Bailey loves him and his family.

He’s a ‘homophobe’ because he apparently has voted for a ‘defense of marriage’ act. By that standard, so is Hillary then.

It’s this kind of rhetoric that pumped the shooter.

Via Washington Examiner:

The millennial-focused news website Fusion published a column by one of its writers who called Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who is in critical condition after being shot this week, a “bigoted homophobe.” The story, by writer Anne Branigin, said it’s “a point of especially delicious irony that Scalise, who survived the attack (and is reportedly in critical condition), may owe his life to a queer black woman.”



