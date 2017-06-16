This guy is just a handful of votes away from being the next prime minister of the UK.

Via Daily Mail:

The homes of rich people in Kensington could be seized for Grenfell Tower residents made homeless by fire, Jeremy Corbyn said today.

Mr Corbyn said the London borough was a ‘tale of two cities’ between a wealthy south and a poor north.

He suggested that ‘requisitioning’ vacant properties would be a solution to the shortage of available accommodation for those displaced.

‘Properties must be found – requisitioned if necessary – in order to make sure that residents do get rehoused locally,’ Mr Corbyn told a meeting of MPs.

‘How is it acceptable that in London you have luxury buildings and luxury flats kept empty as land banking for that future while homeless people look for somewhere to live?’

The call came as Theresa May announced a full public inquiry into the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze.

The Prime Minister insisted the government would get answers as she was rebuked for limiting her visit to police and firefighters sifting through the wreckage.

By contrast Mr Corbyn met survivors an hour later.

With fears the death toll could reach 100, Mrs May said the country ‘owed it to the families’ to uncover the truth about what happened.

Ministers are facing mounting demands to explain why they did not do more to avert the horror.

