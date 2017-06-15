He left for DC in March to work on taxes?

Via The Guardian:

The wife of Virginia gunman James Hodgkinson who targeted a Republican party baseball practice match on Wednesday and critically injured GOP congressman Steve Scalise has spoken publicly for the first time about the shooting, telling reporters: “I can’t believe he did this.”

At an emotional press conference outside the couple’s home in Belleville, Illinois, Sue Hodgkinson struggled for words to describe events running up to the shooting and said her husband, known also as Tom, had told her he had gone to the nation’s capital to “work on taxes”.

“I had no idea this was going to happen and I don’t know what to say about it,” she said, flanked by St Clair county chief deputy Richard Wagner. “I can’t wrap my head around it.”

Sue Hodgkinson said her husband left the couple’s home in March to move to Washington, shortly after their adopted daughter moved back into the house with her two-year-old son.

“[James] was home all day long and he just wanted a break,” she said, adding that she did not know if he had taken any weapons with him as he left. It was not immediately clear if she thought her husband’s move was temporary.

Hodgkinson, who had been married to her husband for almost 30 years, said he had “made preparations to leave” by “selling almost everything he owned from his business”.

