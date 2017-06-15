WATCH: Both Congressional Baseball Teams Observe Moment of Silence at 2nd Base https://t.co/1ulPSYSLfO | #CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/n8l4d4ponq — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2017

Steve Scalise plays the second base position. He is still in critical condition at the hospital.

You may notice an older gentleman on crutches in the huddle. That’s Rep. Roger Williams who dove into the first base dugout when the shooting started. The younger man on crutches is his aide Zach Barth. They’re from Texas.

Capitol Police Agent David Bailey, one of the two officers who helped save the Congressional practice team, threw out the first pitch.

This is so touching! David Bailey, the heroic and injured Capitol Police Officer, tossed out the First Pitch.#CongressionalBaseballGame pic.twitter.com/kPiaq0uo5y — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 15, 2017



