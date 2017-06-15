All privately owned firearms are secured in the arms room.
Via Denver Post:
Personnel at Fort Carson are being ordered Thursday afternoon to shelter in place after one person was wounded in a shooting.
The wounded person was in stable condition, according to the Mountain Post.
A spokeswoman for Fort Carson, Dani Johnson, said the situation was not an active shooter, contrary to some reports. She said the shooting — which happened at about 3:45 p.m. — was “still being worked” when asked if anyone had been arrested.
She declined to say if the wounded person was a soldier.
Via KDVR:
Officials closed all gates at Fort Carson Army base in Colorado Springs after a shooting Thursday afternoon. One person was injured and a statement from Fort Carson said the victim was in stable condition.
A statement from the base Thursday evening said a suspect was in custody of Fort Carson law enforcement. The shelter in place order was lifted by 5:30 p.m. and all gates and facilities were open.
