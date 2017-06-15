All privately owned firearms are secured in the arms room.

Via Denver Post:

Personnel at Fort Carson are being ordered Thursday afternoon to shelter in place after one person was wounded in a shooting.

The wounded person was in stable condition, according to the Mountain Post.

A spokeswoman for Fort Carson, Dani Johnson, said the situation was not an active shooter, contrary to some reports. She said the shooting — which happened at about 3:45 p.m. — was “still being worked” when asked if anyone had been arrested.

She declined to say if the wounded person was a soldier.

