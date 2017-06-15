The left is going full Antifa. Update to this previous story.

Via The Daily Wire:

Concurrent with the Wednesday shooting of GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel, who is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff in a hotly-contested 6th Congressional District Special Election, has been targeted along with her neighbors by letters containing a white powdery substance and calling Handel a “dirty fascist.”

As a result of the letters, Handel’s neighborhood has been blocked off by police, as the Washington Free Beacon reported.[…]

Handel, who was the first Republican to serve as her state’s Secretary of State, said, “This afternoon we had some suspicious packages delivered to our house and to our neighbors. The packages contained threatening letters and a suspicious substance. The police were quickly notified and street is now being blocked off. We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement as necessary.”

Keep reading…