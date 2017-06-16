San Fran is a sanctuary city, the congregation overreacted.

A man wearing a fake Immigration and Customs Enforcement jacket in the vicinity of a Northern California church during religious services created a bit of a panic among the parishioners — it was a Spanish-speaking service.

Police learned from ICE and the FBI that the man wasn’t attached to either law enforcement agency, but nonetheless the incident caught the attention of the Canal Community Alliance and U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman’s office, according to CBS News San Francisco affiliate KPIX Channel 5 News.

The June 4 incident took place during the Spanish-language service at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, and the imposter ICE agent was later identified as a San Francisco city employee.

The man was subsequently placed on leave.[…]

Detectives learned the jacket is a novelty item that does not closely resemble the actual ICE jackets, Pata said.

Although he didn’t violate any state or federal laws, police referred the matter to the Marin County District Attorney’s Office for review, Pata told the station.

