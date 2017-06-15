Arrest them or kick their butts out. They should arrest Erdogan, since he directed it.

(CNN)Police in Washington, DC issued arrest warrants for 14 individuals Thursday allegedly involved in violent clashes with protestors and police outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence last month, including a dozen Turkish security officials.

The incident, which coincided with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit, aggravated diplomatic tensions between the US and its longtime ally.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert would not say whether the United States plans to seek the extradition of the security officials, who returned to Turkey prior to the completion of the investigation, avoiding arrest.

Keep reading…