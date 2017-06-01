You ever apply for a drivers license? A replacement social security card? Heh, it’s not easy.

Via FreeBeacon:

The Trump administration announced on Thursday it would be eliminating an obscure rule requiring federal agencies to provide updates on how they will prepare for a bug that infected computers in 2000.

In addition to eliminating the Y2K bug rule, agencies will also be eradicating dozens of other paperwork requirements. For example, the Pentagon will not have to file a report each time a small business vendor is paid, which consumes approximately 1,200 man hours, according to Bloomberg.

“We’re looking for stuff everyone agrees is a complete waste of time,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters at the White House.

President Donald Trump has kept his campaign promise of pushing deregulation, signing “more laws rolling back his predecessor’s regulations than the combined total of the three previous presidents since the process was established by the 1999 Congressional Review Act,” Bloomberg reports.

Keep reading…