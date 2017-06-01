Politics is getting way creepy now.

Via WSBTV:

Authorities were called to the neighborhood where Karen Handel lives in Roswell for the report of a suspicious package Thursday afternoon.

Police say Roxburg Drive off Old Alabama Road in the Country Club of Roswell is shut down while crews investigate.

Handel is the Republican candidate running for Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District.

We have a crew at the scene and NewsChopper 2 in the air working to learn more about this developing story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.

The 6th District Congressional Race has been a hotly contested race that has received national attention.

Keep reading…