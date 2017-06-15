Another famous scumbag may yet go free..

Via CBS:

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The jury in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial is having trouble reaching a verdict.

As deliberations continued into the fourth day, the tired and anxious jury told Judge Steven O’Neill that they are deadlocked.

“We cannot come to unanimous consensus on any of the counts,” the jury said.

However, the judge has told them to keep working.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says this is somewhat a victory for the actor and comedian.

“We hope nobody tries to change their minds,” Wyatt said about the jury.

Keep reading…