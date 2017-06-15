Liberal Illinois, solving the problems that REALLY matter.

Via WGN:

CHICAGO — Signs are up at stores across Cook County warning shoppers about the new beverage tax set to take effect at the start of next month. Businesses say they’ll be hurt by the tax through loss of sales.

The refrigerators at the Jackpot Minimart, 535 West 111th Street, are lined with signs warning customers that, come July 1, they’ll be paying more for that soda, juice, sports drink, or flavored water — any drink that’s ready to go.

The “Can the Tax Coalition” is trying to get the word out to warn Cook County residents that they’ll be paying anywhere from 29 percent to 67 percent more for cans, cases, 2-liter containers or gallons of drinks.

Keep reading…