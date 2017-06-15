While blaming Palin erroneously, they then said that the connection linking her actions were much clearer link to cause than were anything by left for GOP shooting. Unbelievable.

Via Washington Examiner:

Sarah Palin indicated on Thursday that she might sue the New York Times over editorial that suggested she was in some way responsible for the 2011 shooting of then-Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords.

“Commonsense suggestion by a journalist, am talking to attorneys this [morning] and exploring options,” she said. “[By the way], wonder WHY someone would no longer be in public eye? Think constant libel & slander have anything to do with it?”

Attached to one of her tweets was an article that questioned whether Palin has “a libel case” against the Times.

The paper on Thursday corrected an editorial that claimed there was a “clear” link between the shooting of Giffords and Palin.

