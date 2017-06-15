Funny. Maybe he’ll learn something.

Via Free Beacon:

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman hand delivered President Trump’s best selling book, The Art of the Deal, to North Korea’s sports minister as a present intended for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Rodman, who appeared on two seasons of Trump’s reality television show “Celebrity Apprentice,” landed in Pyongyang on Tuesday for at least his fourth visit to North Korea. On Thursday, he handed North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk an unsigned copy of Trump’s most famous book, according to the Associated Press.

Rodman also presented Kim Jong-un with a copy of “Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection,” a mermaid puzzle, two sets of soap, and two autographed jerseys.

Keep reading…