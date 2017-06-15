It was the radical leftist who politicized it when it committed a terrorist act against America to try to assassinate GOP congressmen.

Via Daily Caller:

In the span of a few weeks, two crazed Bernie Sanders supporters have committed acts of violence against innocent Americans.

In May, Jeremy Christian stabbed and killed two men after berating two Muslim women on a Portland, Oregon, train.

On Wednesday, James Hodgkinson opened fire on a congressional Republican baseball practice and wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others.

The big difference between the two events is that only one was seized upon as a disturbing example of the rising political violence in the nation — the incident the media was able to pin on the Right.

Christian’s stabbing was depicted as a deliberate act of white supremacist terror — despite the culprit’s past support for left-wing causes, his desire to murder all Trump supporters and Jeff Sessions and the fact his victims were fellow white males. (RELATED: Portland Killer Is An Anti-Circumcision, Bernie Sanders Supporter)

President Trump was inevitably blamed for the violence and was even castigated for taking too long to condemn it. The apparently insufficient condemnation was so infuriating to journalists that they used the president’s reaction to the London Bridge jihadi attack to revive their fury over Portland.

Meanwhile, many of these same folks in media and politics are now strongly urging all Americans to not politicize an avowed leftist trying to assassinate Republican politicians. Suddenly the people who whip up outrage any time a story pops out that fits their narratives transformed themselves into simply wanting social harmony and decency after an attack — a response we usually only see after Islamic terror.

