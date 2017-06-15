You’re going to require them to regularly report what surveillance techniques they are employing against terrorists? Way to kill the investigations! This from a city council whose president honors an FALN terrorist in a parade.

CIVIC CENTER — A bill requiring the NYPD to divulge details of its use of surveillance technologies is “insane” and would provide criminals and terrorists with a roadmap to skirt detection, top department officials said at a contentious City Council hearing Wednesday.

Despite assurances from co-sponsors of the bill — dubbed the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology, or POST Act — would allow police to continue monitoring criminals and terrorists, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller testified that the bill, could endanger investigations give bad guys a roadmap for avoiding or defeating police surveillance methods.

