Nance would have us believe that yesterday’s shooting was the gun’s fault rather than the a result of the constant stream of rancor spewed by presstitutes like him.

Via MRC Newsbusters:

After journalists and celebrities gushed about gun control on Twitter after this morning’s shooting of GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, some members of the media took their partisan advocacy on air. MSNBC’s counter-terrorism expert Malcolm Nance admitted to anchor Brian Williams during the 11 am hour, that he cared less about the motives behind today’s shooting than how the shooter obtained his gun.

Williams began by posing the question, “What are you most curious about now?” to Nance, who responded:

“I’m most curious about whether the type of attack that he carried out whether it was focused on Steve Scalise. Was it a particular methodology that was leading up to an assassination attempt, or was it just a generically a political attack on people he saw as his opponents. The picture is getting a little clearer, but it doesn’t matter, this was an attack on our representative democracy. It attacked our representative, whether Republican or Democrat. The most important thing we need to understand from this is this is what happens when you have an over proliferation of guns, and it is to be expected to a certain extent.”