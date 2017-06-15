And this is the kind of stuff that the shooter targeting the GOP was reading…

WASHINGTON — Just weeks before a gunman shot four people at a Republican congressional baseball practice, a college professor called for Republicans to be “lined up and shot.”

Dr. John Griffin, a professor of Media Arts and Animation at the Art Institute of Washington, decried Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare back on May 4 and posted on Facebook his suggestion to shoot Republican House members. In another post, Griffin used an expletive to refer to the GOP.

“Republicans are a f***ing joke and their voting block runs the gamit [sic] from monstrous to ignorant,” Griffin wrote.

