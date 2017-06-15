FATHER TALKS: Otto Warmbier's dad doesn't buy North Korea claim that a sleeping pill caused him to fall into a coma. https://t.co/iIxxrp380j pic.twitter.com/CZi5QykYYh — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2017

Obama administration told him not to talk about his son, not to go on T.V., that he shouldn’t even put up yellow ribbons for his son so as not to antagonize the North Koreans. Unbelievable.

He said Obama never called his family, that Dennis Rodman had nothing to do with the release of his son.

He credits the Trump administrations different approach for getting him out and said that Trump called him last night to inquire about the health of his son, who is still in a coma after what the North Koreans did to him.



